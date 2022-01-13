Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone and iPad all thanks to Nvidia

Fortnite on the iPhone is back, baby. Well, sort of. Thanks to a genius workaround from Nividia, iOS users can play the game again on their iPhone with the help of the company’s cloud streaming service GeForce Now.

GeForce Now is adding Fortnite, but it’s only available as a limited-time beta. The workaround allows users to play the game through Safari, iOS’s native web browser. And in order to play it on the iPhone, users will need a GeForce Now subscription which costs $9.99 per month.

To try it out, users will have to sign up for the beta here. Why is it in beta? Apparently, the company wants to test server capacity, graphics delivery, and new touch controls performance. The beta officially opens up next week and the company says members will be admitted to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store over a year ago after Epic Games found a way to bypass Apple’s App Store fees by creating an in-game payment system. Apple wasn’t too happy about that and eventually gave them the boot.

Both companies have been in an intense legal battle and the courts eventually sided with Apple. Legal proceedings are still ongoing and Epic Games immediately appealed the initial ruling.

Though the judge said that Apple could no longer stop developers from using third-party payment options, Epic Games was ordered to pay some pretty hefty fines for previously violating Apple’s rules.

