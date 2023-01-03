Fortnite could return to iPhones this year

Fortnite has been missing from iOS devices for over two years now, but the popular battle royale game could return soon.

Epic CEO and founder, Tim Sweeney, seems to think that the game is coming back to the App Store sometime this year.

In a New Year’s Eve tweet, Sweeney shared the simple message, “Next year on iOS!”

For context, Apple initially removed Fortnite from the App Store in 2020. The ban came after Epic Games used its own in-app payment system, violating Apple’s App Store rules and the company’s 30% cut on App Store purchases.

Next year on iOS! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 31, 2022

That led to Epic Games entering a grueling lawsuit with Apple, which is still ongoing thanks to appeals.

Sweeney followed up the tweet with an image of a Fortnite character looking into the sky at a firework display spelling out “2023.”

Of course, this is quite cryptic. We don’t know any details or what Sweeney knows that he has yet to share with gamers.

However, a new law in the European Union could shed some light. The Digital Markets Act recently passed in the EU requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on its platforms starting this year.

That ruling could potentially lead to Epic Games creating its own iOS app store for Fortnite and other games. But this is just speculation, and we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out.

But it looks like Epic Games, or at least its CEO, is confident that Fortnite is coming back to iOS this year.

