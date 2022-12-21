How to get your money back from Epic Games’ Fortnite settlement

Epic Games recently settled a lawsuit with the FTC around the game Fortnite. The settlement is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and you may be eligible for a piece of that pie.

The recently settled lawsuit from the FTC claims Epic breached the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The commission also says the company used dark patterns to trick users into making unwanted purchases.

As part of the record-breaking $520 million settlement, Epic Games is required to allocate $245 million for customer refunds. And you could be one of the people eligible for a refund.

Who is eligible for a Fortnite settlement refund?

If you’re hoping to get a refund from the Fortnite settlement, the FTC says you might be eligible if you fall into one of these three categories:

Refund eligibility Parents whose children made unauthorized credit card purchases in Fortnite from January 2017 to November 2018 are eligible.

Any players charged V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency) for unwanted shop items from January 2017 to September 2022 can get a refund.

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked from January 2017 to September 2022 after disputing charges are eligible for a refund.

You’re eligible for a refund if you fall into any of those categories. So, keep your eye on your email inbox for more details.

How to claim your Fortnite settlement refund

The FTC has yet to set a method for refunding users’ money. The commission will continue to update its website here as it has more information on refunds.

It also says that it will send email notices to eligible customers with any updates regarding the settlement.

The FTC warns against potential scams that could arise surrounding the Fortnite settlement. Namely, the commission will never as for a fee to file a claim or get a refund as part of this settlement.

So watch out for potential email scams over the next few weeks.

Keep your eye on the FTC website for more information

Epic Games has agreed to the FTC’s settlement request, but there will still be some time to sort out all the refund process details.

Keep your eye on the FTC’s Fortnite settlement page for any updates. Likewise, you can sign up for email updates from the FTC here.

If you don’t sign up for the alerts, keep an eye out for any emails from the FTC regarding Fortnite in-game purchases soon.

With all this in mind, do not pay anyone who claims they can file your FTC refund claim. It’s one of the oldest scams on the internet, so keep a vigilant eye.

