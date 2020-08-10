Here’s how to claim your $12 from the Google+ security settlement

In case you are unaware, Google recently settled a class action lawsuit regarding data security issues for its doomed-from-the-start social experiment, Google+. If you had a Google+ account between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, it’s possible that your data was leaked due to a security flaw.

While Google still denies that any data that was taken has affected anyone in any way, the company has still settled a $7.5 million class action lawsuit, and now, you, the common person, can get a (really) small piece of that if you meet the criteria. The rest of the money will go to the lawyers and other fees, because of course it does.

While $12 is the maximum, it’s possible you’ll get less, if more people sign up to claim their piece of the breach money. In addition, you’ll have to be one of the 500,000 or so accounts that were affected by the software bug.

Making a claim is super simple. You’ll just head over to this link for the settlement’s website, click on the “Submit a Claim” option near the top, and fill out the form. You’ll need to enter the email address associated with your Google+ account, as well as some other basic information. You can also link your PayPal account for payment or you can request a digital check.

You have until October 8, 2020 to submit your claim. Until then, you can dream about how you’ll spend that $5-12.

