Less than a year after release, Google is discontinuing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL

With Pixel 4a reviews dropping and a full release coming on August 20, news is coming out that Google has already discontinued its flagship phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, less than a year after releasing the smartphones. This information comes from a report from The Verge.

While the Pixel 4a shouldn’t be considered a flagship phone, it’s low price ($349), solid features, and fantastic camera are definitely appealing to those looking for the purest Android experience.

A spokesperson for Google tells The Verge, “Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.”

In addition to that, the spokesperson notes that Pixel 4 and 4XL owners will continue receiving updates for at least the next three years.

Previously, Google has maintained its Pixel flagships for around 18 months according to The Verge, but with a Pixel 5 on the horizon, plus talks of a foldable Pixel and Pixel 5a in 2021, Google is most-likely clearing the way for more smartphone announcements in the near future.

What do you think? Surprised that Google is already discontinuing the Pixel 4 and 4XL? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: