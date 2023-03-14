Images of Google Pixel 7a surface online ahead of official release

Google announced the Pixel 6a at its annual I/O event in May 2022. And with the 2023 event around the corner, chances of getting news of a new Pixel 7a are extremely likely.

Turns out, we probably won’t have to wait until May to learn more about the company’s upcoming phone, because someone’s already gone and spilled the beans.

According to Vietnamese site Zing News, a certain someone has managed to get their hands on the Pixel 7a, and they’ve generously shared many pics and details with the world.

However, it’s worth noting that Google caught wind of the leaker’s motive and remotely locked the device.

So what’s the deal with this phone, you ask? Well, if the leaked info is to be believed, we’re looking at a mid-range phone with some seriously impressive specs.

We’re talking about a 6.1″ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB storage. And that’s not even the best part – the Pixel 7a is packing a dual 12MP camera setup with both wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Now, you might be wondering when we can expect to get our hands on this beauty. While Google hasn’t been consistent with its A-Series phone release schedule in the past, we can make an educated guess that they’ll show it off around their Google I/O developer conference in May.

If you peek at the leaked pics, you’ll notice that the Pixel 7a looks similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

That’s no accident, folks – Google is sticking with a consistent design language across its Pixel line. Either that or the design team is running out of ideas.

Now, some of you might be wondering about the price tag. If Google can match the Pixel 6a’s $449 price and then discount it to $299 as they’ve done before, we could be looking at a serious mid-range contender here.

So there you have it, folks – the Google Pixel 7a is coming, and with detailed leaks like these, we know it’s coming really soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.