Does the Google Pixel 7 have wireless charging?

Wireless charging is a great feature that many tech products and smartphones now include. Does the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have wireless charging?

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s 2022 flagship addition to the smartphone market. They come with the new Tensor G2 chip and some impressive upgrades to the camera.

Both versions feature all-day battery life and greatly improved photo and video quality over their predecessors. But did Google add wireless charging to the long list of Pixel 7 features?

Does the Pixel 7 have wireless charging?

Short answer: Yes

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have Qi wireless charging capabilities. Qi charging is the wireless standard most smartphones adopt to allow you to charge without having to plug in a cord.

All you have to do is place your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro down on a QI charging dock, and it will start charging.

Image: KnowTechie

Any Qi-enabled wireless charger will charge your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. But you’ll want to go with Google’s own Pixel Stand charger if you want to get the quickest wireless charge possible.

The Pixel 7 also offers battery sharing

Image: Google

Google even takes things one step further than traditional wireless charging. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both come with a feature called “Battery Sharing.”

Battery Sharing, as the name suggests, lets users charge other Qi-certified devices with the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

It won’t work very quickly and, of course, it drains the battery of the Pixel 7 you’re using as a charger. But it can be a great help in a pinch.

Wireless charging works great on the new Pixel

Image: Unsplash

Wireless charging is a standard that will likely remain on the majority of smartphones. It’s just too convenient to get rid of.

As for how long the Qi standard remains in place, that’s a different question. Like all other technology, there will likely come a time when Qi charging is replaced by a new, faster wireless charging standard.

But until then, you can bet that most of your smartphones will come with Qi wireless charging.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.