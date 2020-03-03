Google is releasing a new Pixel features drop (12 of them) – here’s what they are

If you have been waiting for new updates to your Google Pixel phone, good news, as the company is dropping a whopping 12 new and updated features for the Pixel 3, 3a, and the Pixel 4. These include everything from increased motion controls to AR photo effects and audio captions.

This is the second major feature drop from Google, with the first one dropping in December 2019. That one brought with it more photo controls, robocall blocking, and improved Duo video calls.

Let’s take a look at some of the features being added this month to Pixel phones.

Google’s second Pixel features drop includes more gesture controls and AR photo effects

With 12 new features, there is a lot to cover, but we’ll hit you with the highlights below and if you want to see more details about all 12, make sure to check out Google’s support page for more information.

Increased Motion Sense controls

Now, Pixel users will have increased Motion Sense controls over their music. Gestures already allowed you to skip songs, but now you can “tap” the air above your phone to start or stop the music. I guess this could be good…for something. I don’t know.

New AR effects for Duo calls

If you use Duo to make video calls, you now have access to new AR effects that change based on your facial expressions and track your head as you move around on screen.

More Emoji

Everyone is upping their emoji game and Google is no exception with the Pixel phones. Now, users will have access to an additional “169 new emoji to represent a wider variation of gender and skin tones, as well as more couple combinations to better reflect the world around us.”

A power button with more functions

The Power button on the Pixel phone is now more powerful than ever, with new functionality added in this feature drop. By pressing and holding the power button, you can gain quick access to your Google wallet to “swipe through your debit and credit cards, event tickets, boarding passes or access anything else in Google Pay.”

That’s just the beginning

These are but a few of the new updates coming to a Google Pixel phone near you. Other updates include a dark mode that activates at sunset, new safety features, WiFi rules, improvements to the selfie camera on Pixel 4, adaptive brightness, and more.

Make sure to check out the full list of updates here. If you don’t see these updates yet, don’t worry, as they will be rolling out to all countries throughout the month of March.

What do you think? Interested in any of these updates to Google Pixel devices?

