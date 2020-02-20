You can now perform Google searches with Siri – here’s how to use it

You can now use Siri to search on Google, but you’ll have to do a few steps before you can send the voice assistant on her errands. See, Google has created an Apple Shortcuts skill to let Apple users use Google Search from inside Siri. That means you can set up a custom voice command to get Google search results with a little bit of prep work.

If you’ve ever felt that the search answers that Siri comes up with are lacking, then taking the time to set up this Apple Shortcut is for you. Thanks to a new update to the Google app, you can set up a Siri Shortcut that lets you ask Siri to search on Google instead of her own search engine.

Make sure your Google app is updated to the latest version, which brings the ability to communicate with Siri via Apple’s Shortcuts app and follow the steps below.

It’s pretty simple to set up:

Make sure your Google app is the latest version

app is the latest version Open the Shortcuts app and tap on Create shortcut



app and tap on Then tap on +Add Action

You’ll get a long list of actions available, to narrow it down type Google into the search bar and then tap on the Google Search App



into the search bar and then tap on the You’ll only get one choice here, which lets you conduct a search using Google

Customize the voice command you want to call this Shortcut with, something like Search Google would be easy to remember

would be easy to remember Tap on Done and hey presto, you can now make Siri search on Google for you

There’s one big proviso for using this Shortcut though – Siri can’t read out the answers to you. Even so, if you prefer Google for your search, this is a fantastic option.

PLEASE NOTE: The KnowTechie team has attempted to use this method but it is currently not available for our devices. If you are having similar issues, it is possible the update is not yet available to you. We will update this section when it becomes available to us.

What do you think? Glad to see this feature on Siri Shortcuts? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

