Google introduces a laundry list of new features for the Pixel 4 to keep it interesting

This fall saw the release of the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which received positive reviews for its camera and overall good hardware. While it may not be the most popular phone on the market, it certainly as its fans. And those same users of the Pixel 4 will be glad to hear about the new features that Google is rolling out today and made available on Pixel devices in the coming weeks.

In an announcement through Google’s newsroom, Group Product Manager Shenaz Zack detailed the updates. These include a new way to swat away pesky robocalls and ways to enhance your photos.

Google Pixel 4’s new features include, among others, control over robocalls – Here are the details on each of the updates

Improved robocall screening

Call Screen has a new way for the phone to detect robocalls. It will now show the user that it is, in fact, robocall before the Pixel 4 even rings. It also does not need Wi-Fi or data to detect the robocalls.

Enhanced video calls with Duo

Duo will now be able to produce clearer pictures when you are on a video call. It now auto frames the caller and zoom out when others appear in the background. The audio for Duo calls has received an update as well. Even with choppy video and/or bad connections, the update will help keep the speaker quality up to standard.

Photo editing techniques

When taking pictures in Portrait mode, users can blur out the background to have it focus more on them. This is something that the phone’s camera does rather well, but now users can blur the background on older portraits.

One final takeaway from this announcement comes in at the end of the blog. Zack informs those who own a Pixel 4 and below that they will receive some helpful updates as well.

“In addition to these new experiences, all Pixel devices will also receive an update to its memory management in the feature drop. With this new enhancement, your phone proactively compresses cached applications so that users can run multiple applications at the same time — like games, streaming content and more.”

This is all very cool.

What do you think? Interested in any of these features coming to the Pixel 4? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: