Apple Mac Pro pre-orders start tomorrow so sell some organs and buy one

Back in June, Apple finally announced a new Mac Pro slated for release later in the year. Well, now it’s later in the year and pre-orders start tomorrow. This is a professional machine for professionals, not just some computer for you schlubs to watch porn.

Apple is not trying to hide the fact that this computer is designed and priced for high-level consumers and design professionals. In demos this year, Apple tailored the Mac Pro performance as optimized for those who make movies or edit music. Not your Soundcloud raps, but professional-level editors. Because as much as you might salivate for the Mac Pro, you can’t fucking afford it.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999. And while you can stop there, most PC buyers know that beefing the specs is half the fun. But then you have to buy a display. How about the intended display for the Mac Pro? The 6K Pro Display XDR is only $4,999 after all. That’s only $1,000 less than the base Mac Pro. Like I said, this computer is not for you.

As much as the tech press is slapping their engorged genitals all over their keyboards slobbering over this machine, it’s just not a consumer-friendly piece of tech

That’s fine. Major studios and professionals need computers too. But there’s no way Apple could just quietly release a Mac Pro into the wild without the lot of us popping fluids into our pants.

Yet, even if you have a MacBook, iMac or Mac Mini, you probably want a Mac Pro. You are probably looking at financing options or re-adjusting your mortgage in order to afford the Mac Pro. Because it’s as much a status symbol as it is anything else.

To be fair, it is stacked as far as internal statistics, so it’s not just the Apple brand that is jacking up the price. Yet, the stats are listed as “up to” so yeah, if you want a Mac Pro and think you can afford it after spending the last few months selling your blood, a kidney, your car, your firstborn and your house, then go for it.

I’m not a huge fan of Apple (as if that isn’t apparent after a decade of publicly shitting on Apple) but its Mac Pro is a hell of a machine. If I was rich and didn’t need it, I’d buy it to watch porn and surf the internet and maybe do a spreadsheet. But I’m not. And I’m not going to steal a tow truck and rip out an ATM from a bank drive-thru in order to afford a Mac Pro.

What would you do for a Mac Pro? If you’ve done it already, go spec one out and let me know if it changes your life for the better.

What do you think? Are you interested in the Mac Pro? Would you get one if you had the cash? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: