Tech Hangover: Peloton can’t catch a break

The gift that keeps on giving…..

Sean Hunter is an actor and elementary school teacher in Vancouver, Canada (he also happens to be one of my best friends). In real life, he’s a decidedly good guy, so after reading a stranger’s tweet which called for him to be jailed for his involvement in the commercial, and another strangers’ tweet claiming that there was a “100% chance” he was abusive, I decided to reach out. –Physcology Today

Maybe this is why Apple canceled AirPower?

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note predicting Apple’s next two years of iPhones, and there’s a wild new detail: Apple’s 2021 flagship iPhone will reportedly kill off the Lightning port, but USB-C fans (like myself) shouldn’t get too excited. According to Kuo’s note, Apple won’t replace the proprietary port with USB-C; rather, it will rely on an entirely wireless experience for charging and syncing. – The Verge

We wrote something about this earlier this week, now it seems CPB is making the program voluntarily after some serious backlash.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that it will allow US citizens to voluntarily participate in the program. In other words, US citizens can opt out. – Engadget

Of couuuuuuuurse they are. Read this bullshit:

Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular exaggerated their 4G coverage in official filings to the Federal Communications Commission, an FCC investigation found. But FCC officials confirmed that Chairman Ajit Pai does not plan to punish the three carriers in any way. –ArsTechnica

Restaurants without diners are popping up all over the place. “Ghost kitchens” and menus that exist solely in smartphone apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats seek to feed diners’ appetite for delivery. – NPR

At least there’s one thing in this country that unites us all: The fact that we’re fed up with Robocalls.

House lawmakers yesterday passed a bipartisan bill aimed to crack down on the fraudulent auto-dial callers by a nearly unanimous 417-to-3 vote. The legislation, known as the TRACED Act, now moves to the Senate, where it is co-sponsored by Senate GOP Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and is expected to pass. –Washington Post

As governments and companies invest more in security networks, hundreds of millions more surveillance cameras will be watching the world in 2021, mostly in China, according to a new report. –WSJ

Security researchers at Check Point say the company has uncovered evidence that Chinese hackers managed to hijack $1 million in seed money during a wire transfer between a Chinese venture capital firm and an Israeli startup—without either side realizing anything was wrong. – Motherboard

