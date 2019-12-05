Nintendo Switch Online is getting Super Punch-Out!!, Breath of Fire 2, and more

One of the best things Nintendo has done with Nintendo Switch Online is adding Super Nintendo games to the service. The NES options were great, but having Super Nintendo titles really took it to the next level.

Now, Nintendo is adding six more titles to the service, with four of them being SNES games. They will be available on December 12.

The six new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

On December 12, Nintendo Switch Online users ($19.99/year) will get access to six new games. These games are:

Star Fox 2 (SNES)

Super Punch-Out!! (SNES)

Kirby Super Star (SNES)

Breath of Fire 2 (SNES)

Crystalis (NES)

Journey to Silius (NES)

Personally, I’m excited about Breath of Fire 2 and Star Fox 2, but there is definitely a lot to love here.

