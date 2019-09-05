#GameTechie
Nintendo is finally adding SNES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers – 20 of them, actually
“Pilotwings is the best game the SNES has ever had to offer” – Kevin, earlier today
It’s great that Nintendo has been porting its classic NES games to the library that Switch Online subscribers could play, but everyone was asking “Why no SNES games?” Now that question finally has an official answer, with Nintendo using its Nintendo Direct presentation to announce not just a few SNES games coming to the collection, but a whopping 20.
The selection has a great mix of the games that made the SNES great, and they’ll all be playable starting today.
That brings the total number of games free to Switch Online subscribers to 66, but more importantly – it brings some of the best SNES-era games. Gems like Star Fox, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and F-Zero; with a smattering of “Super” titled games in the mix.
Here’s the full list of SNES games:
- Brawl Brothers
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Star Fox
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Mario Kart
- Yoshi’s Island
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Tennis
- Breath of Fire
- F-Zero
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Pilotwings
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Soccer
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past
Oh, and if you thought that was all? Think again. There’s also a rewind function being added at launch so you can jump back a few seconds if you do a wrong move or die. Perfect for our slowing reflexes while we revisit our childhood of gaming.
What do you think? Glad to see these games make it to the Switch? What other SNES games would you like to see made available? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
