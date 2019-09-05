The latest Nintendo Direct brings with it tons of new games and game updates

I don’t think anyone was prepared for the full spectrum of the latest Nintendo Direct, which was only advertised as having Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword & Shield news. There was as much happening in 40 minutes as an entire E3 presentation. I watched it all and took diligent notes, so here’s everything to look forward to.

Nintendo is bringing back some (new) classics

Luigi’s Mansion 3 showed off a few new areas, which are all expansive zones inside the hotel and include the Tomb Suites (a giant pyramid), The Dance Hall (do I need to explain what a dance hall is?), and The Spectral Catch (a pirate-themed restaurant). They also showed off a new multiplayer party mode: Scream Park, which pits a team of Luigis against a team of Gooigis. Luigi’s Mansion 3 comes out on October 31st.

There’s a new “free to start” Kirby game on Nintendo Switch called Super Kirby Clash where you take a team of four Kirbys on over 100 missions. Collect gear, customize your squad, and play single-player, local co-op, wireless co-op, or online co-op. Super Kirby Clash is available literally right now.

Trials of Mana, the HD remake of the third title in the Secret of Mana series, has a release date now: April 24th, 2020. Level up your characters to learn new jobs, choose between Light and Dark paths for aesthetic and mechanical differences, and customize your squad of three for full-range-of-movement combat this spring.

Little Town Hero shared the spotlight during the Nintendo Direct event

A little bit of new information was released regarding Little Town Hero, the new turn-based RPG by Game Freak, the team behind Pokémon. In Little Town Hero, your ideas are your weapons – which I truthfully don’t understand, because one of the ideas shown off was “Punch” and “your ideas are your weapons” just sounds like first-year philosophy rebranding.

That said, the soundtrack is by Toby Fox, the creator of cult-favorite Undertale, and that sounds great to me. Little Town Hero is coming out October 16th and preorders are up now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had some news and refreshers to share

Your NookPhone is your connection to recipes, furniture, and tools

You can gather basic materials without tools – sticks by shaking trees, small stones by picking them up

You can use basic materials to make tools for gathering better materials – an axe to get wood and a pickaxe to get stone

Timmy Nook has been indoctrinated into the capitalist dynasty and is the one to buy from and sell to you

Classic activities like fishing, catching bugs, and planting flowers are back

There are new tools like an adorable Leaf Umbrella and a vaulting pole to cross rivers

Up to four players can play together on one system and up to eight can play together via wireless or online multiplayer

There’s a photo mode and yes, it has filters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming out on March 20th, 2020.

Also, as expected, Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15th and features, at the very least, motion-assist aiming. Nothing else was said, because I actually feel like “Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15th” is sufficient here.

