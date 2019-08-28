A leaked case could point to an Overwatch release on Nintendo Switch

Overwatch hasn’t maintained its presence as much as Blizzard had probably hoped, but a new leak may bring new life into the game.

First shown by Wario64 on Twitter, Amazon had a listing for an official Overwatch Nintendo Switch case – it was not long before the listing was removed.

Could this mean that Overwatch is gearing up for a Nintendo Switch release?

The fact that the listing was removed with the quickness definitely lends some credibility to a Nintendo Switch release. Personally, I would love to see the title head to Switch. I don’t play Overwatch on PC anymore, but could definitely see myself kicking back with a few rounds in the evenings.

Overwatch is hitting the news cycle for another reason, as well. According to some 4chan leaks, D.Va may be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If this is true, then this leaked case definitely adds a lot more credibility that Blizzard is bolstering its presence on the Switch after releasing Diablo III on the console.

