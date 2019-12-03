#GameTechie
These were the most downloaded iPhone games of 2019
Stardew Valley is the only game you really need from these lists.
Mobile gaming has really stepped its…game up in recent years. Wonderful titles like Stardew Valley have graced phones everywhere, and titles like Fortnite helped bolster its userbase thanks to a functional mobile platform.
Each year, Apple releases a report of its top-downloaded games on iOS, and this year is no different. Somewhat surprisingly, Mario Kart Tour (which just released in September) is standing tall at the top of the free games, with the recently released Call of Duty: Mobile holding down the 4th spot in the free category. Minecraft holds the top spot in paid games and even Grand Theft Auto makes an appearance.
You can find the full lists (with download links) below.
Apple’s most downloaded games of 2019
Top 10 free games on the Apple App Store
- Mario Kart Tour
- Color Bump 3D
- aquapark.io
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- BitLife – #1 Life Simulator
- Polysphere – art of puzzle
- Wordscapes
- Fortnite
- Roller Splat!
- Amaze!!
Top 10 paid games on the App Store
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- Rebel Inc.
- The Game of Life
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 5
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
You can find the full lists of games on Apple’s App Store page.
What do you think? Plan on trying any of these Apple iOS games out? Do you do a lot of mobile gaming? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
