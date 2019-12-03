These were the most downloaded iPhone games of 2019

Mobile gaming has really stepped its…game up in recent years. Wonderful titles like Stardew Valley have graced phones everywhere, and titles like Fortnite helped bolster its userbase thanks to a functional mobile platform.

Each year, Apple releases a report of its top-downloaded games on iOS, and this year is no different. Somewhat surprisingly, Mario Kart Tour (which just released in September) is standing tall at the top of the free games, with the recently released Call of Duty: Mobile holding down the 4th spot in the free category. Minecraft holds the top spot in paid games and even Grand Theft Auto makes an appearance.

You can find the full lists (with download links) below.

Apple’s most downloaded games of 2019

Top 10 free games on the Apple App Store

Top 10 paid games on the App Store

You can find the full lists of games on Apple’s App Store page.

What do you think? Plan on trying any of these Apple iOS games out? Do you do a lot of mobile gaming? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

