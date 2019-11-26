Nintendo now has an official storefront on Amazon – just in time for Black Friday

Nintendo wants all of your money this Black Friday, with a new official merchandise storefront popping up on Amazon. It’s got everything you could want as a self-respecting Nintendo fan, with toys, collectibles and all the clothing you can shake a soon-to-be-broken-in-Breath-of-the-Wild stick at.

I can just hear someone at Nintendo playing the “coin” noise from the Mario franchise on repeat…

Nintendo just opened a new merchandise storefront on Amazon

We don’t know yet if Nintendo is planning any deep discounts for Black Friday but thanks to this new storefront, at least you’ll not get stung by buying unofficial merch. I mean, we all know Amazon has issues with copycat sellers, so it’s a shrewd move on Nintendo’s part to collect all the officially-licensed merch in one place.

Now, you can grab anything Mario or that glowing Triforce you always wanted, safe knowing that they’re official.

Everything from toys to clothes to costumes to bedding can all be bought featuring your favorite Nintendo characters

This is separate from Nintendo’s existing storefront for games and consoles

If you want more Nintendo stuff this Black Friday, Amazon is also discounting a whole bunch of Switch games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Go nuts.

