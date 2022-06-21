Amazon is offering a ton of smart TVs at deep discounts right now

Amazon Prime Day is still a month away, but that isn’t stopping the online retailer from dropping some of its best deals early. For a limited time, Amazon has a whole mess of smart TVs insanely discounted in part of its daily Goldbox deals, with savings up to $700 off.

This sale has a wide variety of TVs up for grabs, including deals from brands like Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and more. Prices range from $99 to $629, so depending on what you’re looking for, there’s something here for everyone.

If we had our pick of the litter, we have our eyes on this 75″ Toshiba 4K UHD TV. Normally $1,400, it’s currently selling for $700. If that’s too rich for your blood, this 58″ Insignia 4K UHD TV is a solid buy at $320 (typically $480).

There’s a lot to choose from in this Amazon sale, so click here to see the complete list. If you need some more suggestions, here are some of our favorite picks:

Again, the picks we provided above are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a whole lot more on Amazon’s sale page here.

Amazon doesn’t specify if this is a one-day sale or something they’ll be featuring throughout the week, so with that said, don’t sleep on these discounts. They could yank them away anytime, so don’t miss out on these incredible offers. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.