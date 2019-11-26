Ebay and Amazon have the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for only $149 right now

The holidays are a great time to catch up on new games or whole new consoles, so if you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, this sale on the All-Digital Edition might be for you.

If the name wasn’t a tell, the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition removes the disk drive from the console to help keep the price low on this version. Luckily, the 1TB hard drive means you can download plenty of games without having to worry about space.

Currently, the console is on sale for only $149 on eBay as well as Amazon, but you’ll need to act fast, as these could sell out before Black Friday even truly begins.

You’ll also get some games (Minecraft and Sea of Thieves) and Fortnite goodies, so there’s a lot to love here.

