We get it – shopping sucks. Especially when you have to do it with real people at real stores outside in the real world. Now, with that said, imagine doing this all on Black Friday? I mean, have you seen what happens at some of these stores? Seriously, watch this – it’s straight-up madness. And there are hundreds of more videos like this.

So yea, if the idea of waking up early and waiting outside of a store like a fiend waiting for their fix doesn’t excite you, there’s a ton of companies and retailers offering up early Black Friday deals to give you a head start on your holiday shopping.

With that said, to avoid all the chaos and lines this year, here are all the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Bose Home Speaker 300 – $199 (Normally $259)

The Bose Home Speaker 300 has a powerful sound, thanks to its bass levels and 360 sound capabilities. The speaker is both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled and is small enough for any room or studio apartment. It comes in black and silver, but the latter color scheme is nice.

Apple iPad (2019) 10.2 Inch, 32 GB Model – $299 (Normally $329)

If you take a look at some of the product screenshots, Apple is trying to target artists and the creative-types with the new iPad. With a bigger display, solid graphics card and ability to use a smart keyboard, it’s an appealing purchase no matter what you plan on using the iPad for. Whether its a project, FaceTiming with friends, or browsing, this is one deal you don’t want to pass up.

Apple AirPods Pro – $234.98 (Normally $249)

The AirPods are on track to be not only the best selling headphones but the best selling gadget this year. The Pro model has all sorts of great features including outside noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and long battery life.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones – $149 (Normally $199)

If you are looking for a pair of wireless headphones that are comparable in quality to the AirPods, then the Klipsch T5 comes close. Its battery life is solid and give the listener great sound quality. Klipsch’s patented oval ear tips add some extra comfort for a walk around the neighborhood or for an exercise session.

Roku Streaming Stick+ – $48.99 (Normally $59.99)

The best “bang for your buck” streaming stick might be the Roku Streaming Stick+. It has all the components needed for a good streaming device. The Streaming Stick+ can stream 4K, is Alexa and Assistant-enabled and has a long-range wireless receiver. All great features if you are looking to build out a home theater.

Fitbit Versa 2 – $148.99 (Normally $199.95)

Who do you know that is going to try to exercise more for the new year? Why not get them one of the best fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Versa 2. The smart band also tracks your heartbeat, footsteps, and calories burned. Also, if you’re interested, it can track your sleeping habits. Versa 2 can be connected to a variety of apps including Spotify.

Amazon Fire HD 8 – $49.99 (Normally $79.99)

Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets are always good gifts. This model is 8 inches tall, which is perfect for reading a book or watching The Boys on Amazon Video. The 8 also comes in four different colors, if the person you are buying this for likes to have gadgets in colors other than black.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $84.99 (Normally $129.99)

On the other end of the spectrum, if you are looking for a Kindle that is just an e-reader, the Paperwhite is a good choice. It’s thin, lightweight, water-resistant and is now compatible with Audible. The new Paperwhite also comes in two different colors.

Lenovo Ideapad 330s – $329 (Normally $449)

Lenovo is a good computer brand to rely on, and the Ideapad 330s is also very good. It may not have a touch screen or the ability to fold it into a tablet, but the Ideapad 330s has solid specs behind it (256 GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, quad-core AMD processor, etc.). It also has a big 15.6 screen and good battery life.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer – $39.00 (Normally $69)

Having a home fryer is great until you have to clean up. This air fryer from Farberware eliminates the need to wipe away an oily mess, and it cooks healthier meals. On the front of the fryer, there is a digital screen to input your cooking time and temperature.

Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell ($60)

If you don’t mind a refurb, Amazon is blowing out Ring Video Doorbells at just $60 a pop. They normally sell for $90. And since it’s an Amazon certified refurb, Amazon slaps an additional one-year warranty on it. That’s not bad, especially for the price.

Again, you get this for the killer price of $60. Whether you plan on buying this for yourself or knocking someone off your holiday shopping list – this is a killer deal and it shouldn’t be passed up.

One Year PlayStation Plus Membership ($43)

A PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year. This deal via Green Man Gaming gets it in your hands for just $43. That’s a whopping $18 discount and by far one of the lowest prices we have seen all year.

This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.

Free 3 months to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited eBook service (Free)

Listen, free is free. And if you’re someone who enjoys binge reading and doesn’t mind reading it from a digital device, this is obviously a no-brainer. And even after the free three-month trial, the service isn’t expensive by any stretch. Once the trial is over, the $9.99 monthly rate kicks in. You can cancel anytime – no strings attached. Honestly, you’d be crazy to pass this up.

One Year Subscription to Tidal w/ Sennheiser Headphones – $120 (Normally $220 total)

Tidal is a great music streaming platform. Sennheiser makes great headphones. With this deal, not only will the gift receiver get a year-long subscription to a solid streaming service, but also a free pair of headphones to enjoy it. Awesome.

Amazon Black Friday Week Deals ($50-$200)

Black Friday has arrived at Amazon. Sure, it’s just a week early, but who’s complaining. By now, we all know Black Friday officially starts the day after Thanksgiving. As we can see, Amazon is jumping the gun a week early with a bevy of deals in an event they call Black Friday Week.

We’ll outline some of the highlights below, but for the complete list of everything being offered in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, the complete list can be found here.

Kindles

Fire TV

Fire Tablets

Ring Doorbells

As you can see, there’s a lot here. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. More early Black Friday deals will be available throughout the rest of the week so be sure to bookmark this page as we will be regularly updating it with new deals.

Obviously if you’re here, you’re in need of some gift ideas. You’re in luck – be sure to check out our Best Tech Gifts Under $50 post here. And if you’re looking to score more deals, check out our dedicated deals page for more discounts.

Editors’ Recommendations: