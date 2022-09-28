The Kindle Scribe is an e-reader you can write on

Amazon just announced its first Kindle that you can write on, the $339.99 Kindle Scribe. It’s available to preorder today, with a November 30 release date.

The 10.2-inch E Ink screen has 300 PPI, the same resolution quality as the current Paperwhite. It’s front-lit and has an adjustable warm light.

That PPI specification is essential. Until now, most larger E Ink screens had a lower resolution than the smaller ones.

Amazon managed to keep the quality while scaling up to a larger screen, making it feel like your notes are going onto paper.

The Kindle Scribe comes with a “Basic Pen,” Amazon’s name for its Wacom EMR-equipped stylus.

You can also pay another $30 for a “Premium Pen,” which comes with a customizable shortcut button and a sensor on the top that works like an eraser.

Neither pen needs charging, ever, which is super nice for those of use who are forgetful. They also magnetically attach to the side of the Kindle Scribe.

Amazon has built a whole new note-taking system into this Kindle. You can tap to highlight parts of the text, then scrawl your notes in the box that appears. Those are then stored inside your Kindle account.

Image: Amazon

You’ll eventually be able to see those notes inside the Kindle app or on your other devices. You’ll also get a “send to Scribe” button inside Microsoft Word, so you can switch to the device that’s most suitable to work on.

Amazon says the battery life will be 12 weeks if you read for about half an hour daily or three weeks if you write for half an hour daily.

Expect those figures to drop substantially if you’re a heavy user, but you’ll still get decent battery stats based on our experience with Kindles.

You can preorder the Kindle Scribe today. The 16GB with the Basic Pen is $339.99, or you can get various options up to the most expensive version.

That option comes with 64GB of storage, and the Premium Pen, for $419.99. There are also multiple bundles with covers and power adapters.

