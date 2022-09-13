Amazon refreshes Kindle range with USB-C and better screens

Amazon has refreshed the entry-level Kindle, which now features USB-C for the first time. It’s also getting many other improvements, all for a low $99 price.

Amazon has put a 300 ppi display into the base Kindle this year. The same pixel density as the Paperwhite, offering “laser-quality” text and images.

Then they doubled the storage to 16GB. The battery life is also longer, up to six weeks on a charge. That battery now recharges via USB-C, although there’s no mention of fast charging.

Image: KnowTechie

Amazon also makes a big point to mention that the black color is 75% post-consumer recycled plastics, with 30% used in the denim color (shown above).

The magnesium used inside the frame is also 90% recycled, and the packaging is now 100% recyclable.

Let’s not forget how many trees a Kindle full of ebooks can save. 16GB of storage space with an average 3MB for an ebook gives you over 5,000 ebooks.

One tree can make 8,333 sheets of paper. That’s 63 books roughly. A little napkin math gives us 79 trees saved by filling up your Kindle. Whew.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022)

Image: KnowTechie

The new $119.99 Kindle Kids gets all the upgrades of the normal Kindle. It also comes with a cover in various bright designs, a two-year warranty, and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

That means they’ll always have something to read, from the thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks on the subscription. They’re also age-appropriate, so you can rest easy knowing your kids are safe.

The all-new Kindle and all-new Kindle Kids will be available on October 12.

