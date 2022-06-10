Dell overhauls its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with new tablet design

Dell has adhered closely to the same design for its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for years. That’s all about to change, as the 2022 model is getting a major redesign.

The new and improved XPS 13 2-in-1 is being reborn as a tablet. That means the XPS Folio keyboard case can “magically” connect to your tablet to turn it into something more like a laptop. With the folio attached, you can customize the XPS 13 2-in-1’s tilt the way you like.

You can adjust the 13.3-inch touchscreen to three angles (100, 112.5, and 125 degrees), and you can attach the XPS Stylus (sold separately) to the top of the laptop to charge.

A full charge on the stylus nets you about 50 days of use. You’ll have to buy the stylus separately, though.

Image: KnowTechie

Perhaps most interestingly, this new overhaul will herald Dell’s first XPS model to offer optional 5G connectivity. You can choose between both Wi-Fi or 5G options, both in different hues.

As far as specs go, the XPS 13 2-in-1 has a base configuration with up to an Intel Core i7-1250U with eight efficiency cores at 0.8-3.5 GHz and two performance cores at 1.1-4.7 GHz. You can choose configurations with up to 16GB of LPDDR RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Yes, there are cameras, of course, and it doesn’t seem that Dell has cheaped out on them. The front-facing webcam packs a high-res 1080p punch and a 4K rear webcam for snapping photos.

As far as ports go, you get dual Thunderbolt 4 ports in terms of connectivity, and USB-C to USB-A as well as USB-C to 3.5mm adapters with the tablet.

Does the Dell XPS 3-in-1 sound like it’s in your wheelhouse? It’s coming out this summer, though there’s no pricing or release date information just yet.

