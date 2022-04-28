Meta thinks its next VR headset will replace your laptop

Meta wants you to work in Virtual Reality (VR), or even Augmented Reality (AR), instead of on a laptop. That’s the official word from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

It’s all part of the company’s vision for the metaverse, where you’ll use virtual worlds to play, work, and shop.

The existing Meta Quest 2 VR headset had a bumper holiday season, but that’s mostly focused on entertainment use. Meta is working on a higher-end VR headset, Project Cambria, which will be “focused on work use cases and eventually [replace] your laptop or work setup,” said Zuckerberg.

Project Cambria will have sensors to track your facial expressions. Your virtual avatar will then recreate those expressions. It’ll also have other sensors that allow your virtual avatar to maintain eye contact.

On top of that, new optics will make the virtual worlds seem more realistic. That includes the ability to have objects with a sense of depth and perspective that isn’t available today.

Zuckerberg wants the company’s upcoming Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and other upcoming technologies to be an “iPhone moment.” That’s a change in how we interact with technology, with VR and AR becoming mainstream technologies.

To do so, Meta is betting heavily on innovative technologies. It spent over $10 billion last year on its Reality Labs division, which is responsible for its AR and VR ambitions. Zuckerberg knows it won’t be profitable in the short term, and he’s looking towards a 2030 timescale.

Will Meta succeed in its vision? It’s too early to tell, but the amount of cash the company is willing to burn shows how driven to succeed they are.

