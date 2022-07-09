Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 14 line’s release, which will likely happen this September. We’ve heard tons of rumors and leaks about the devices so far, but what about ports? Will the iPhone 14 have USB-C?

Have we seen actually anything about the port Apple will use on the iPhone 14? Will it be the Lightning port, once again?

Will it be USB-C, as Apple has almost completed swapping all of the iPad models to the newer port?

So, will the iPhone 14 drop the Lightning port?

Short answer: No

See, the iPhone 13 kept the Lightning port, and so will the iPhone 14. That will change next year, with the iPhone 15. That’s when analysts believe that Apple will finally replace the Lightning port with a USB-C one.

There are many reasons why Apple could pick this date, from wanting to improve charging or data speeds. It could also be because the EU has passed a law mandating USB-C on all electronics from the last part of 2024.

That means no more Lightning ports on iPhones, Apple accessories like the Magic Mouse or Apple Pencil, or any of the third-party accessories. We’ll have to wait until the iPhone 15 or maybe even the iPhone 16 though.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: