Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one.

Sure, the cameras will most likely be improved, especially if that 48-megapixel sensor on the Pro models makes an appearance. It is believed that the Pro model will also drop the notch and that it will feature a titanium frame.

The thing is, every year brings improvements to the iPhone. Are those improvements enough to buy what is essentially a $1,000 phone every year? How often do you want to upgrade? We’ll dive into all of these questions and more.

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Short answer: It depends on which model you currently have.

If you’re still rocking an iPhone 7 or earlier, it’s probably time to upgrade. You won’t get iOS 16, and your battery life is probably pretty bad by now. The camera on your iPhone 7 isn’t the greatest, either. But, is probably better than Captain America’s iPhone 6s.

The new Pro models are rumored to have a 48-megapixel main sensor, that can record in 8K. Aside from the fact that’ll fill up your storage faster than you can blink, that could be a good enough reason to upgrade.

On the other hand, if you have an iPhone 12 or 13, you are probably safe to wait – unless you just really want the new one. If you don’t mind the notch and are happy with the camera, your current iPhone will continue to receive updates for multiple years.

If you are not a dedicated Apple fan, you could also wait and see what Google adds to the Pixel 7. That’s probably the best camera on an Android that you can get easily in the US. The Samsung S22 range is also a viable alternative to the iPhone 14, both in features and price.

READ MORE: How much is the iPhone 14?

The other feature to maybe wait for is USB-C. Apple will likely use the Lightning port one last time, on the iPhone 14. Next year, rumors say that Apple will be swapping to USB-C, ahead of the European Union’s new law requiring USB-C from late 2024.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

