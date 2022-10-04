How to watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch reveal event

The next Made by Google event to launch the Pixel 7 is nearly here. The date has been set for Oct 6, and everyone is invited.

This is Google’s second big event of the year and the hardware-focused one. Google I/O in the spring is more focused on software, and operating systems, with some sneak peeks of upcoming hardware.

We’ve already been told what to expect at this event, with the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all in attendance. Google also said to expect some new Nest smart home devices.

How to watch the Pixel 7 release event on Oct 6

To find out if all the leaks about these devices are accurate, tune into the Made by Google YouTube channel on October 6 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT.

That’s the best place since every smart device, from phones to TVs, can access it. You can also bookmark this page and watch it directly from the embedded video above.

Google will also broadcast the event on its Google Stores Events page, which is only accessible if you live in the US, UK, or Australia.

There’s no preview of the livestream up yet, but we’ll add it to this page once it goes up on the YouTube channel.

We’ll also follow along and highlight all the news, features, and devices that Google shows off. We’re excited to see what new Pixel features come to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

