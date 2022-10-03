New Google Pixel 7 leaks reveal specs and camera details

We’re a few days away from Google launching its newest smartphones. In typical Google fashion, a big leak before the event shows us almost everything about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

That includes images of both devices and short sizzle reels with some new features. We’ve also been treated to a new video for the Pixel Watch.

Oh, and it seems a Taiwanese cellular carrier leaked the full specifications for both smartphones. Whoops. Let’s dive in and see what the details say.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications leak

Image: Google News group via Telegram

The Google News group on Telegram was passing around a leak of the Pixel 7 specifications. A Taiwanese carrier posted it early and was screengrabbed before it got taken down.

According to the screenshot, there are some minor changes in specifications from the Pixel 6 range. The Pixel 7 seems to have a 6.3-inch screen, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen on the Pixel 6.

Both handsets have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The Pixel 7 Pro adds a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor to the camera bar, with a 5x optical / 30x digital zoom.

The specifications leak also says the Pixel 7 range will get a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. That extra pixel count will power Face unlock, which wasn’t available on the Pixel 6.

Even more leaks

Serial leaker of devices, SnoopyTech, has been on a roll these last few days. They’ve tweeted a sizzle reel for the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch (above), and the Pixel 7 (below).

The marketing videos show multiple new Pixel features, including Macro Focus, Live Translate, and Movie Motion Blur, which is like how Portrait mode blurs out the background, but for video.

And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 2, 2022

Evan Blass of @evleaks fame dropped many marketing images for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Some of these had individual parts labeled. We know that Google kept the microSIM card tray and didn’t go eSIM-only.

We don’t have long to wait to find out if these leaks are legit. Google’s next Made by Google event is on October 6, where we expect to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

And one more leak before we go — according to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Google might be gifting the Pixel Watch to Pixel 7 Pro preorders “in some countries.” Big if true.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: