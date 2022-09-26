Samsung’s 32″ Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is down to $279

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, then we’ve got a good one for you. The Samsung Odyssey G5 1440P gaming monitor is down to just $279. It typically sells for $379.99.

This 144hz QHD monitor has gorgeous color allowing for great immersion. Its 1 millisecond response time makes it the perfect option for those gamers looking for a competitive edge.

The G5 range is packed with next-level performance and visual upgrades, so gamers can pick the model that’s right for the games they love to play.

Additional features include AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10, 144hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast 1ms response times. Pretty much everything you need from a high-performance gaming monitor.

At just $279, you can find out for yourself. But act fast, there’s no telling when Amazon decides to yank this deal away. Click below for more info.

