Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners get a free VPN from Google

Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones yesterday. One new feature will please the security conscious – free access to the Google One VPN.

A VPN or Virtual Private Network shields your internet activity from anyone by encrypting your data as it’s transferred. They are useful for any internet user, especially on always-connected devices like the Pixel 7.

Android phones have had VPN capability from the start, with Android 4.0 introducing the ability to run VPNs via an app. This is the first time we could find that an Android phone came with a VPN that didn’t require any setup.

It’s the same VPN that Google bundles with its 2TB or above Google One plans. This plan normally costs $9.99 a month, with access to the VPN likely a nominal part of that cost.

Peace of mind when you connect online ✨



Later this year, #Pixel7 and 7 Pro will be the only phones with a VPN by Google One—at no extra cost.¹#MadeByGoogle



¹See image for more info pic.twitter.com/P7lzyoMdek — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google says that “some restrictions apply.” Not all data on your Pixel handset will be transmitted via the VPN. The VPN is unavailable in some countries, likely those that restrict or ban VPN usage.

It’s also worth noting that the Google One VPN won’t help you circumvent region locks. It’s there to keep your data private, not to make websites think you are physically in another country.

Still, it’s a nice perk for Pixel 7 owners. Google has always had Pixel-specific benefits since the first handset. One was unlimited, full-resolution photo storage.

We could only find unlimited photo and video storage in T-Mobile, which sells a tweaked version of Google One.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: