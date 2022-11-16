Google One VPN is now available on Windows and Mac

Google One has rolled out its VPN service to Windows and Mac users.

Available to all Google One subscribers at the 2TB level or higher, it was previously only available on mobile. Now, desktop users can also use the VPN client on Windows and Mac computers.

If you’re a qualifying subscriber, head to one.google.com/benefits and click on the “VPN protection for multiple devices” card. That’ll show you a download link to get the program you need.

Mac users must also enable a system extension and approve several permissions.

Note that while Pixel 7 owners do get Google’s VPN for five years, they will need a qualifying Google One subscription to use the VPN on their desktops. The free VPN is limited to use on their Pixel handsets.

Google One VPN is fast

I'm getting near identical network performance with vs. without the Google One VPN.



This is generally rare with a VPN in my experience. pic.twitter.com/Ztx1AfIN61 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 13, 2022

The impressive thing about the Google One VPN is the speed it allows. Most VPN connections limit their throughput, so you get slower speeds when using the VPN compared to your normal internet connection.

Google doesn’t appear to have done that. 9to5Google’s Max Weinbach shared screenshots of speed tests of Google One VPN and his normal connection. While his upload speed was reduced, download speeds were almost identical.

That’s great, showing that you don’t have to trade speed for privacy and security. The Google One VPN masks your traffic and IP address while reducing online tracking. It also makes unsecured Wi-Fi networks safer to use.

Google One’s desktop VPN is available in 22 countries, including the US, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, the UK, Spain, and Japan.

To get it, subscribers need to be on the $9.99/month tier, which also gives 2TB of Google Drive storage, 10% back in the Google Store, Google Workspace premium, and the ability to share with up to 5 other people.

