Apple’s VR headset is reportedly coming sooner than expected

A high-profile report says that Apple’s VR and AR headset is coming early in 2023.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reports that Apple’s recent job listings hint that the headset is nearing completion. The clues? Those job listings outline roles to create content for augmented- and virtual-reality environments.

The jobs posted are for the Technology Development Group (TDG), the team behind the upcoming headset. Varied roles are ready to fill, from software producer to audio processing knowledge.

Gurman says that some of those roles show that Apple plans a VR video service for the headset, with 3D content created by artists or professional sports leagues.

We wonder how long it will be before sports leagues have VR follow cams so you can watch as if you’re inside the game.

Image: iDropNews / Martin Hajek

Another role shows that Apple is working on a 3D mixed-reality world. That’s not the metaverse because Apple hates that word.

Instead, it could possibly be something like virtual avatars sitting in on meetings by placing them in empty seats at a conference table.

Gurman also reiterated some things we knew already:

The price is likely to be between $2,000 and $3,000

It will run realityOS

It will be powered by Apple Silicon, with M2-level power

At least 10 cameras inside and outside of the headset

Highest-resolution displays in any mass-market headset

Potential names include “Reality Pro” and “Reality One.

What he didn’t mention is specifics on a potential launch window. That could be because of the push to hire staff to build the ecosystem around the headset.

Earlier reporting said Apple’s mixed-reality headset was scheduled for a January 2023 unveiling. It’s unclear at this time if that’s still the timeline or if that will be unveiled with retail availability later in the year.

