Google’s Pixel Fold has been leaked in new renders

We’ve known Google had a Pixel Fold in the works for years, and now we know what it looks like.

Thanks to Jon Prosser over at FrontPageTech, who made a ton of renders based on actual images of the device that his source provided, we can see that Google is keeping things slim on its foldable.

Only two colors will be made, with Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) versions hitting the market next year.

Pixel Fold is slim and seemingly crease-free

Image: FrontPageTech

Google’s current Pixel design language is slim and refined. The Pixel Fold looks to continue that trend, looking more like one of the foldables from Chinese brands like Xiaomi than the chunkier Galaxy Fold devices.

The camera bar from the Pixel 7 is still there, except it’s been shortened to not go to the edge of the device.

The hinge assembly is slimmer than most of the competition, which might mean a visible crease when the Pixel Fold is unfolded flat.

Image: FrontPageTech

We can also see that the Pixel Fold has a full-face external screen with a hole-punch selfie camera. The internal screen doesn’t appear to have a selfie camera, but it could be under-screen.

Prosser says that the Pixel Fold will be coming in May of 2023. The other big surprise is that the price will be the same as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, starting at $1,799.

It looks like with the Pixel Fold, Google is ready to play with the big boys of the mobile market.

That will leave Apple as the only major mobile manufacturer without a foldable device. All current leaks point to a foldable iPad before an iPhone. Is that too late for the market? A billion iPhones disagree.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: