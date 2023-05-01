Latest Google Pixel Fold leak unveils almost every spec imaginable
Rumor has it we could see it as early as this month.
We’re learning more and more about Google’s upcoming folding phone, the Pixel Fold. That could only mean one thing: the phone is almost ready for prime time. According to rumors, we could see it as early as May or June.
So what do we know about the phone? A lot, actually. But now more than ever thanks to prolific leaker, Evan Blass. Blass recently provided more information about the Google Pixel Fold, correcting some previously reported rumors.
The device features a folding OLED display, five cameras, and a 4,821mAh battery, and competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Its design is different, and it may feature better battery life, but its processor may not match up to that of the Z Fold 5.
Google Pixel Fold features and specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Folded Dimensions
|139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm
|Unfolded Dimensions
|139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm
|Weight
|283 grams
|Internal Folding OLED Display
|7.6-inch, 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 pixels (380 ppi), 120Hz, 1450 nits
|Front OLED Screen
|5.8-inch, 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 pixels (408 ppi), 120Hz, 1550 nits
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|Co-processor
|Titan M2
|RAM
|12GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256 or 512GB UFS 3.1
|Battery
|4,821mAh
|Wired Charging
|30W
|Primary Rear Camera
|48MP, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV, 0.8 μm, 1/2″ sensor
|Ultra-wide-angle Camera
|10.8MP, f/2.2, 121.1-degree FOV, 1.25 μm, 1/3″ sensor
|Telephoto Camera
|10.8MP, f/3.05, 21.9-degree FOV, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm, 1/3.1″ sensor
|Front-facing Camera
|9.5MP, f/2.2, 84-degree FOV, 1.22 μm
|Inner Camera
|8MP, f/2.0, 84-degree FOV, 1.12 μm
|Water Resistance
|IPX8
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2
|Color Options
|Obsidian and Porcelain
Rumors suggest the Pixel Fold is comiing sooner than we anticpated
The Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled on May 10th during the company’s annual Google I/O event, and devices could start shipping as early as June 27th, according to a previous leak revealed by Front Page Technology (FPT).
The phone is rumored to have a price tag starting at $1,700, it’s set to compete directly with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. I’m sure we’ll learn more about the phone as the weeks go by.
