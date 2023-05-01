Latest Google Pixel Fold leak unveils almost every spec imaginable

We’re learning more and more about Google’s upcoming folding phone, the Pixel Fold. That could only mean one thing: the phone is almost ready for prime time. According to rumors, we could see it as early as May or June.

So what do we know about the phone? A lot, actually. But now more than ever thanks to prolific leaker, Evan Blass. Blass recently provided more information about the Google Pixel Fold, correcting some previously reported rumors.

Evan Blass has revealed additional details about the Google Pixel Fold, including corrected information and new features.

The device features a folding OLED display, five cameras, and a 4,821mAh battery, and competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Its design is different, and it may feature better battery life, but its processor may not match up to that of the Z Fold 5.

Google Pixel Fold features and specs

Feature Specification Folded Dimensions 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm Unfolded Dimensions 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm Weight 283 grams Internal Folding OLED Display 7.6-inch, 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 pixels (380 ppi), 120Hz, 1450 nits Front OLED Screen 5.8-inch, 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 pixels (408 ppi), 120Hz, 1550 nits Processor Google Tensor G2 Co-processor Titan M2 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 or 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4,821mAh Wired Charging 30W Primary Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV, 0.8 μm, 1/2″ sensor Ultra-wide-angle Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 121.1-degree FOV, 1.25 μm, 1/3″ sensor Telephoto Camera 10.8MP, f/3.05, 21.9-degree FOV, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm, 1/3.1″ sensor Front-facing Camera 9.5MP, f/2.2, 84-degree FOV, 1.22 μm Inner Camera 8MP, f/2.0, 84-degree FOV, 1.12 μm Water Resistance IPX8 Connectivity USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Color Options Obsidian and Porcelain

Rumors suggest the Pixel Fold is comiing sooner than we anticpated

The Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled on May 10th during the company’s annual Google I/O event, and devices could start shipping as early as June 27th, according to a previous leak revealed by Front Page Technology (FPT).

The phone is rumored to have a price tag starting at $1,700, it’s set to compete directly with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. I’m sure we’ll learn more about the phone as the weeks go by.

