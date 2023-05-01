Connect with us

Latest Google Pixel Fold leak unveils almost every spec imaginable

Rumor has it we could see it as early as this month.

We’re learning more and more about Google’s upcoming folding phone, the Pixel Fold. That could only mean one thing: the phone is almost ready for prime time. According to rumors, we could see it as early as May or June.

So what do we know about the phone? A lot, actually. But now more than ever thanks to prolific leaker, Evan Blass. Blass recently provided more information about the Google Pixel Fold, correcting some previously reported rumors.

Google Pixel Fold features and specs

FeatureSpecification
Folded Dimensions139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm
Unfolded Dimensions139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm
Weight283 grams
Internal Folding OLED Display7.6-inch, 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 pixels (380 ppi), 120Hz, 1450 nits
Front OLED Screen5.8-inch, 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080 pixels (408 ppi), 120Hz, 1550 nits
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2
Co-processorTitan M2
RAM12GB LPDDR5
Storage256 or 512GB UFS 3.1
Battery4,821mAh
Wired Charging30W
Primary Rear Camera48MP, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV, 0.8 μm, 1/2″ sensor
Ultra-wide-angle Camera10.8MP, f/2.2, 121.1-degree FOV, 1.25 μm, 1/3″ sensor
Telephoto Camera10.8MP, f/3.05, 21.9-degree FOV, 5x optical zoom, 1.22 μm, 1/3.1″ sensor
Front-facing Camera9.5MP, f/2.2, 84-degree FOV, 1.22 μm
Inner Camera8MP, f/2.0, 84-degree FOV, 1.12 μm
Water ResistanceIPX8
ConnectivityUSB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2
Color OptionsObsidian and Porcelain

Rumors suggest the Pixel Fold is comiing sooner than we anticpated

The Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled on May 10th during the company’s annual Google I/O event, and devices could start shipping as early as June 27th, according to a previous leak revealed by Front Page Technology (FPT).

The phone is rumored to have a price tag starting at $1,700, it’s set to compete directly with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. I’m sure we’ll learn more about the phone as the weeks go by.

