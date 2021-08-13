Is Google going to release a folding Pixel?

Samsung is getting to release its third-generation of folding devices in the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and to date, it’s one of the only major manufacturers that are currently exploring the space.

Sure, some companies have dabbled with folding phones, but when it comes to companies that can accomplish mass-market success they are few and far between. When will Apple and Google decide to join in? Will they?

While folding phones from both Apple and Google have been brought up before, new leaks, rumors, and code from Android 12 might be pointing to Google as the next company to dip its toes into the world of folding phones.

Should we expect a folding phone from Google anytime soon?

Short answer: Maybe, if leaks are to be believed

Essentially, it comes down to code found in the latest Android 12 beta release. Alongside information that could point to a 50-megapixel main camera, information was found pertaining to potential 5G modems in Google’s next-generation of Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 6.

Oriole, Raven, Passport, "Slider" are 4 out of 5 devices that have a modem referenced as "g5123b". The most recent Samsung Exynos ("shannon") modem is 5123A. Can't confirm the last one right now. — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) August 11, 2021

These codenames are a reference to upcoming devices coming from Google. In that list of names is one specific one that we are interested in – Passport.

You see, Passport is the rumored codename of Google’s supposed folding phone. This was first discovered in July, where it was revealed that Google could be working with Samsung for its folding screen tech.

If this information is to be believed, and the Android 12 beta references the folding phone, it is possible that Google will announce this new device later this year when it holds its Made by Google event.

