A folding iPhone could see the light of day by 2023 according to new rumors

Apple rumors about a folding iPhone have been around for years, with Apple even patenting a design back in 2019. Apple prophesier, Ming-Chi Kuo, has been reading the signs in the supply chain again, and he reckons that Apple is aiming for a 2023 launch for the foldable device (via MacRumors).

That research note from the usually-reliable Kuo outlines a device that’s either 7.5- or 8-inches when unfolded, about the same size as an iPad mini. Other recent rumors had the screen size closer to the size found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is 6.33-inches.

It also seems that nothing is set in stone at this stage, as he says the foldable has “not yet officially kicked off,” meaning it’s still in the research stages. Maybe Apple will fold their hand this round if they can’t work out the multiple production issues and “key technology issues” that any foldable device comes saddled with.

While competitors like Samsung, Royole, Huawei, and Motorola have all released foldable devices, each of them so far has come with usability issues and flimsy components. The technology behind foldable screens is still in its early stages, and Apple might want to sit it out until the tech is more mature.

Then again, if anyone can polish the technology into a workable state, it’ll be Apple. The company has a long history of waiting until technology is mature to bring out devices that outclass the competition, and foldable screens on iPhone will be no exception to that rule.

