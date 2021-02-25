Mini Apple Stores are coming to Target locations around the country

Target is turning into a mini-mall in some locations, with the inclusion of mini Apple stores to 17 locations, with more planned later this year. Those dedicated areas will also have staff trained by Apple to help customers choose the right products for their needs.

Target has long sold Apple products in-store and online, with this expansion doubling in-store space and revamping the online section to look more Apple-like, with information on warranty extensions and pricing. That extra space means more accessories in-store, and if the renders are accurate, more space for display models.

It also looks very similar to the existing Apple displays in Best Buy locations, like a miniature version of a full Apple Store. The only thing missing from Target’s mini Apple stores? The Mac range, as it seems that the retailer is opting to stay away from the computing side of things. Target also won’t have “Genius Bar’ locations for tech support, although the retailer hasn’t ruled out adding those in the future.

Target has gained market share as the pandemic rages on, with its wide mix of products and multiple shipping options like curbside pickup and its same-day delivery company, Shipt. Building dedicated Apple areas in-store will bring in more customers, who are opting to go to one-stop-shops instead of multiple locations to do their shopping.

