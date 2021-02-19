Apple could be working on a MagSafe battery pack that attaches to the iPhone 12

The MagSafe system found on new iPhone 12 models gives Apple a ton of options for accessories, and now, a new report from Bloombergpoints to a battery pack that attaches magnetically thanks to MagSafe.

The MagSafe wireless battery pack is promising, as it offers a convenient way to get more juice to the iPhone, but according to Bloomberg, development hasn’t been easy.

While the battery pack attaches securely and without issue, something is going on with iOS, and the prototype battery packs are sending false flags regarding overheating. Development for the MagSafe charger has been such a pain that Apple may end up scrapping the project entirely if a fix can’t be found.

A magnetic battery pack really is a logical attachment for the MagSafe system. It wasn’t long after the MagSafe announcement that people started creating mockups of what it could look like. You can see that above in Parker Ortolani’s mockup. While it can be used for cases and such, the added utility of an easy-to-use battery pack is a no-brainer.

Could this end up being like the AirPower charging mat? Will Apple work on this MagSafe project for months only to scrap the whole project? We’ll have to wait and see.

