If you have a medical implant, keep the iPhone 12 and MagSafe devices away from it

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12, the company noted one feature that had people pretty excited – the MagSafe magnetic ring that makes wireless charging easier.

The company also brought to market a MagSafe Duo charger for iPhone and Apple Watch. It didn’t take long for some to wonder if these new magnets might interfere with medical implants like pacemakers. There were even studies conducted that looked at MagSafe to see if there were issues.

Now, however, it seems Apple has updated its support documentation regarding MagSafe and medical devices. Previously, documentation noted “Although all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than previous iPhone models, they are not expected to present a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than previous iPhone models.”

That has been updated now, according to MacRumors. Now, there is additional text that notes:

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).

Further into the documentation it is also noted that the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo contain radios and that they might interfere with medical deviecs.

If you have any concerns, Apple says to consult your a medical professional or your medial device’s manufacturer.

