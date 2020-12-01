Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger might actually arrive before the holidays

When Apple brought out this year’s iPhone range, Apple showed off a couple of first-party chargers, the MagSafe and MagSafe Duo, that connect to the new MagSafe system embedded in the back of the phones. The single MagSafe charger is already on sale, and now we know the MagSafe Duo is also coming soon, thanks to Swiss retailer Digitec Galaxus.

The reseller has the MagSafe Duo up for preorder already, with a price of 139 Swiss Francs (about $154). The release date currently shows that anyone buying now will be able to pick up their charger at some point between December 16 and 23. Earlier reporting had this date between December 21 and 29, which might be the first time this year we’ve seen a tentative release date being brought forward.

If you’re not familiar with the MagSafe Duo, it’s a wireless charging pad that can charge both an iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch. It uses Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, and in line with Apple’s reduction of eWaste, doesn’t come with a power brick.

We’ve not had any official word from Apple on the MagSafe Duo, other than a non-commital “available at a later date,” but with the date on the Swiss storefront inching closer, we expect an official announcement any day now. TechCrunch has already reviewed the device, calling it “Useful, but expensive and underwhelming.” Sounds like most Apple accessories to me, apart from the superlative Apple Pencil.

