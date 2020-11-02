If your AirPods Pro have been giving you problems, Apple might replace them for free

The AirPods Pro earbuds have been around for about a year now and some users have been noticing some issues with the premium buds from Apple. Mainly, some crackling in the earbuds. There have also been reports that some units’ Active Noise Cancelation stops working sporadically.

Now, Apple is finally acknowledging these problems by saying that a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro may experience some issues. The company has set up a webpage that explains the issue, plus points people in the right direction if they are the owners of some of these faulty units.

If you have crackling earbuds or issues with the Active Noise Cancelation, you can do one of three things:

Contact Apple Support

Apple Support Set up an appointment at an Apple Store

an appointment at an Apple Store Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Regardless of the method you choose, you’ll have the option to send in either one or both earbuds. Before doing that, however, Apple will need to verify that your AirPods Pro qualifies for a replacement, but generally speaking, for normal users, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Interested in the AirPods Pro but haven’t made the purchase yet? It might be best to wait, as the company is reportedly working on an updated pair.

