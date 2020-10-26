Apple is apparently working on a smaller AirPods Pro model and updated AirPods

Apple released the AirPods Pro about a year ago, and now the company is apparently already looking to update that model with a smaller form factor, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Essentially, it seems that Apple wants to make the Pro line of AirPods smaller, by all but removing the stem currently on the unit. Instead, Bloomberg reports that Apple is looking for a more rounded stem that fits more snuggly in the user’s actual ear – similar to the Galaxy Buds Live from Samsung.

It should also be noted that people close to the matter have noted that Apple has struggled to fit all of AirPods Pro’s features – noise-cancellation, wireless antenna, etc. – into a smaller form factor.

In addition to an updated AirPods Pro, Apple is also looking to revamp the OG AirPods, with a smaller form factor that includes shorter stems on the buds. Also, better battery life. There’s no word on when these would release, but Bloomberg notes that we could see them within the first half of 2021.

Both models could see new wireless chips, as well.

Finally, the report notes that Apple is still working on a premium, over-the-ear headphone option, and possibly another smart speaker that fits somewhere between the original model and the new HomePod mini.

