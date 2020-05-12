For some reason, Apple’s over-the-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio

Wait, hold up. Isn’t the whole “Pod” part of AirPods because they are a little pod that fits in your ear? Apparently not, because new information that is circulating is pointing at a name for Apple’s rumored over-the-ear headphones.

According to Jon Prosser, who is known for predicting things accurately from Apple, the over-the-ear headphones will be called the AirPods Studio and will retail for $349. The price is right about where many of us expected it to be, but that name, my GOD that name. It makes me want to punch a wall. I get branding, I really do. I thought Apple’s second-generation AirPods had a stupid name – AirPods Pro – but I understood it. But this, this I don’t understand.

One could argue that Apple has branded a lot of its audio as “pod” – iPod, EarPods, HomePod – but get out of here with your logic.

Are these the headphones that may include swappable parts? It’s unclear at this time. Regardless, these are a thing that apparently exists and 9to5Mac has a bunch of info on them. The outlet notes that the headphones will be able to quickly switch between Active Noise Canceling and a Transparency mode for easily hearing your surroundings.

Like the AirPods, which pause the music when you take out an earbud, the AirPods Studio may have a similar feature, recognizing when the headphones are draped on your neck.

There’s also talks that that headphones do not actually have dedicated left and right ear pads and instead will detect left and right ears and present music through the correct audio channels. They will most likely come in two colors – white and black – according to leaks from iOS 14.

Overall, these look interesting and regardless of your thoughts on the name, they’re a new product from Apple so you can almost be assured they will sell like mad.

