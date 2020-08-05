Samsung unveils the Galaxy Buds Live, $170 earbuds sporting noise cancellation and more

Samsung just finished its usual huge Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note line, but that’s not all they showed off. The company also showed off the Galaxy Buds Live, the newest true wireless headphones from Samsung. Don’t eat them, whatever you do, they’re for your ears, and your ears only.

Amusing design aside, they seem like pretty capable earbuds, especially at the $170 selling price. Samsung calls the design “iconic,” which to me reads “you won’t have to sell your kidney for these.” Just as well the headphones look like a small, shiny pair of kidneys then, completing the joke.

They’re packed with active noise cancellation, three microphones, and something called a “Voice Pickup Unit,” which isn’t a guy in a bar, it’s some technology that will make your voice calls sound better.

You can get six hours of playback with both Bixby and active noise cancellation turned on, and 21 hours total including the recharges from the carrying case. Turning Bixby and ANC off gets you eight hours on one charge, so stick that in your ear, Apple.

Oh, and in case you wanted to use these in the gym, don’t. There seems to be little sweat-proofing, with the buds only rated for IPX2 water resistance, so your expensive beans will probably drown during a heavy workout.

You can get them starting August 6.

