If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you’ve probably noticed that there is a lot of marketing for iPad devices but not much at all for Android tablets. Or is there? Amazon heavily advertises its own Fire tablet range, and those all run a modified version of Android.

And the rest of the market? Well, Samsung makes a few Galaxy Tab devices, which are expensive. Lenovo makes a few, that can also do dual-duty as a smart screen for your home. There is even a multitude of random, cheap Chinese makers that are using the open-source nature of Android to create their own devices. Oh, and there’s Huawei, who makes the best Android tablet that you can’t get (and shouldn’t buy) in the West.

The question still remains – with the ease of use of the iPad, are there any Android tablets that can challenge it?

So, are Android tablets any good?

Short answer: Hahahaha, no.

Okay, now I’ve gotten that out of my system, let’s talk about why I had such an overpowering urge to laugh. Go look at Google’s official Android Tablets page. Now think about what you just saw. Three tablets mentioned, and none are really that recent. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 released in 2018… The Lenovo Smart Tab came out this year but has last year’s Android and an anemic chipset that isn’t even as powerful as the cheap Amazon Fire HD 10. Then there’s the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus, which won’t let you watch Netflix in HD because of an inferior Widevine level. Oops.

So, has Google even written off Android tablets as a bust? Pretty much, I mean they killed the Pixel C off in December of 2017, and there’s no sign of a replacement on the horizon. Heck, if you’ve used any Android tablet you know that app support is also pretty terrible. Apple only has 28 percent of the tablet market in Q1 of 2020, so why is the user experience so much better? If you really need a tablet, get an iPad, and save yourself the hassle.

