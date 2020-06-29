The best iPad stands to maximize your productivity

Okay, so you’ve finally done it. You are now the owner of the best entertainment, productivity, still-not-a-computer known as the iPad. Congratulations, you should feel good about your purchase.

The thing is, your iPad is only really useful when you’re holding it. Putting it down on the desk makes every little navigation tap a nightmare, and good luck using it to display recipes while you’re in the kitchen. That means you need a stand to make your ergonomic woes a thing of the past.

As with any buying decision, there is a lot of points to consider. Do you want a stand that also works when you are holding the iPad? What height do you want it to be at? Do you care if it matches the anodized aluminum body of the iPad?

Whatever your needs, we’ve gathered the cream of the crop of iPad stands that are on the market, so you don’t have to do any legwork.

Moft X Invisible Stand ($30)

I can personally vouch for Moft’s Invisible Stand range, which blends svelte fabrics with a stand that disappears when it’s not folded into the upright positions. It’s only $30 and means that you’ll always have a stand with you, as it sticks to the back of your iPad. Oh, it also doubles up as a cardholder when it’s not holding your tablet aloft. Nifty.

CTA Digital Height-Adjustable Gooseneck Stand with Wheels ($50)

Okay, so most iPad stands are created so you can prop up your tablet on a desk, or another surface. What happens if you need it hands-free, and you don’t have a surface handy? Well, you need one of these from CTA, which combines a floor-standing, extendable pole with a goose-neck with an iPad mount on it.

Now you’ll always have your iPad at the right height, whether you’re doing a spinning class on your fancy exercise bike or just want to catch up on Netflix while you’re in the shower. Oh, and there’s a removable clip that can fit an external battery pack to keep your iPad running for ages.

KABCON Quality Tablet Stand ($30)

If you want your iPad stand to match the aluminum, look industrial, and be sturdy af, check out this one from Kabcon. It comes in Silver or Space Gray, is height-adjustable, and most importantly, doesn’t cover the Apple logo. I mean, what’s the point of buying an iPad if nobody else knows that you own it?

Lamicall Tablet Stand ($22)

If you want a stand that’s slimmer than your iPad, check out this beauty from Lamicall. It wouldn’t be out of place in one of those Ultimate Desk Setup videos that YouTube is peppered with, and I’m pretty sure I saw it on the last one I watched… It’s got shiny aluminum, rubber stickers on the places your iPad touches so it won’t scratch your tablet and provides a stable base for either portrait or landscape orientations.

UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder ($13)

If you’d rather have a stand that melts into the background, check out this simple folding stand from Ugreen. It’s got an adjustable angle, which uses metal gearing to keep itself in place, and the 4-inch by 4-inch size when folded is simple to carry around with your iPad. The solid ABS plastic also has no-scratch silicone pads so your iPad will be protected from potential damage, either from scratching or from sliding out of the holder.

Omoton Tablet Stand ($14)

Did you buy your iPad in the rose gold colorway? If so, you probably know that no ordinary stand will work with your style. This sweet aluminum stand from Omoton comes in three colors, one of which is rose gold, so your stand will match your iPad while keeping it safely held. Nice.

AboveTEK Long Arm Aluminum Tablet Stand ($54)

Need a holder to use your iPad in the kitchen? This extra-long stand from AboveTEK can be repositioned to where you’re cooking, without taking up counter space near your chopping board. It’ll hold your iPad in either portrait or landscape, thanks to its 360 degrees swiveling clamp, and it comes with an adapter that can turn it into a stand for your camera. Oh, and that extra length comes in handy during FaceTime calls.

Supcase Tablet Stand ($25)

Want a stand that’s a little bit edgier? Supcase has you covered, with this aluminum stand that has 270 degrees of adjustment to help you find your perfect viewing angle. There are no sharp edges, and the TPU pad on the cradle won’t scratch the back of your precious iPad. It’s also pocket-sized when folded, something that your iPad can’t even claim.

SAIJI Tablet Stand Holder ($43)

Need an even higher stand for FaceTime? Grab this telescoping stand from Saiji, and banish stiff necks. It’s height-adjustable from 11.4 to 18.1 inches, rotatable, and has a 76-degree horizontal adjustment range, so you can adjust it to your preference. It’s also sturdy, even when the touchscreen is used.

TACKFORM Tablet Mount for Microphone Stand ($60)

Use your iPad for lyrics when you’re belting out karaoke hits? Then you need this mount from Tackform, which lets you stick your iPad onto your mic stand, so you don’t have to hold either. It’ll also clamp to most surfaces, so you can use it as the ultimate stand when reading in bed.

