The best new iOS and Android apps to download in June 2020

With so many apps being added to things like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store each month, it’s hard to keep track of what will actually help you be more productive or bring a little extra enjoyment into your life. Don’t worry, as the KnowTechie team has been hard at work curating the latest apps to find the gems that we think you should be installing.

That could be anything from a handy to-do list and apps that unlock more of your camera’s potential, to apps to help make sense of all the news in your feeds. Without further ado, here’s the cream of the crop from June.

Here are all the apps you should install in June

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to download in June, and the beginning of July, with ways to redeem codes with minimum effort, protect people’s privacy by blurring their faces out of pictures, what to do when you don’t want to put your phone down (and what to do when you want to limit your smartphone addiction), and more.

Anyline

Anyone who’s been given a gift card knows the pain of trying to redeem them on your mobile device. While those long, random character strings are great for stopping fraud, they’re a nightmare to type into text boxes with your fingers, especially if autocorrect decides to come and play. Fix all of that frustration with Anyline, which uses your camera to copy and paste data from the physical world into your smartphone.

It’s not just good for copying text though, you can also use it to scan barcodes, serial numbers, ID information, and more. You can even scan IBAN (International Bank Account Numbers), which is great for sending cash back to the folks back home.

iOS | Google Play

Anonymous Camera

Privacy has always been a right, but the explosion of social media apps coupled with smartphone cameras has meant that even if you don’t have your own accounts, your face might still be out there. Anonymous Camera aims to fix that, by using AI to identify people in your images, then pixelated, blur, or block out whole bodies in the shot. That will make it hard for things like facial recognition to read, keeping your subject’s privacy intact. It also lets you distort voices, and strip metadata from your images so that can’t be used to track where it was taken, as well as a host of other things.

iOS

Fretello

Since we should stay the fuck home for the foreseeable future, it’s never been a better time to finally pick up that guitar you’ve been eyeing for years. Fretello is an interactive learning app that works for beginners and experts alike, to help you improve your technique. You can spare twenty to thirty minutes, three times a week right? I mean, it’s not like you have to commute…

iOS | Google Play

Hue Brain Games

Got a house full of Philips Hue lights? Turn the whole damn house into a brain training game, with this nifty little app from Weinelware. Pay attention to the states of the lights in your room, and use them to train your memory, your concentration, and your attention span.

There are three different brain training games in the app, with nearly 100 levels of difficulty in total. Sounds fun, right?

iOS | Google Play

shiftscreen 3.0

Anyone who has connected their iPad or iPhone to an external monitor knows the pain of black bars. I mean, you’d expect Apple to have figured out how to scale apps to use the full size of the screen, right? Take back that power with shiftscreen, which stretches supported webapps so they are full screen on your external monitor. It also lets you use the touchscreen on your iDevice as a mousepad, and the killer app – putting multiple app windows on the screen at once.

iOS

Volume Styles

Ever wanted to customize the boring volume controls on your Android phone? Well now you can, with Volume Styles. Get any of your favorite styles like those from MIUI, OxygenOS, One UI, even those from Windows 10, if you prefer. You can change the location the volume slider will turn up, add RGB effects, add extra sliders for everything like Bluetooth, Brightness, Alarm volume and more.

Google Play

Adobe Photoshop Camera

Adobe’s new Photoshop Camera app is a clutch way to add filters and effects to your photos – even before you take them. That’s a new step up from all the filter apps that currently require you to take a picture, then do the tweaking, and it makes for more creativity from the get-go. Oh, it’s free as well, so get downloading and see what you can create!

iOS | Google Play

Acture

Tired of how much time you are spending on your smartphone every day? Acture can help manage your digital wellbeing, so think of it as a cut-rate psychiatrist that only asks you about your father screen time use. Turn it on when you want to focus on things that aren’t inside your phone, and the app will grill you for your reason for picking up your phone while it’s on. Later on, you can review your answers and gain insight into how much time you spend on social media. Nifty.

iOS | Google Play

Split Apps

Ever feel that you’re not using enough of the larger screen on your new smartphone? Well, Split Apps is here to fix that by letting you put two apps on your screen at any one time. Perfect for checking your calendar without having to do annoying multitasking switching between apps, or keeping a game open while you browse your email. It won’t work with all apps or games, but the majority will let you open them in split-screen mode.

Google Play ($1.49)

Subs 2.0

Ever feel like managing your subscriptions to streaming services, gaming services, and well… every single other service is a full-time job? Download Subs 2.0 and you’ll have them all in one centrally managed place, so you can control your costs, always know when they’ll be charging you next, and monitor those pesky trial periods so you can cancel before your credit card gets charged. Nifty.

iOS

