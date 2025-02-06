Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Look, another AI chatbot just dropped. But before you roll your eyes and go back to your ChatGPT conversation, this one’s actually worth a quick look.

Mistral, the French AI startup, just launched Le Chat for iOS and Android. And no, it’s not just another GPT wrapper with a fancy icon.

According to TechCrunch, Le Chat can supposedly crank out responses at 1,000 words per second. That’s… impressive, if true. Though let’s be real – your mileage may vary depending on whether you’re on airport WiFi or not.

What’s actually in this thing?

The free version packs what you’d expect from an LLM app in 2025:

Your standard chat interface (revolutionary, I know)

Web search that actually cites sources

AI image generation, courtesy of Black Forest Labs

Document analysis for when you’re feeling productive

News access through AFP, because facts still matter

If you’re feeling fancy, there’s a Pro tier that’ll set you back $14.99 monthly. Business Insider reports it unlocks their beefier model and some privacy features – because apparently keeping your data private is a premium feature these days. The elephant in the room Let’s address the obvious: ChatGPT and Google Gemini aren’t exactly shaking in their boots. They’ve got massive user bases and the kind of brand recognition Mistral can only dream about right now. But here’s where things get interesting: Decoder points out that businesses can actually deploy Le Chat in their own environments with custom tweaks. Le Chat AI tool that: does natural convos

searches web in real-time

analyzes docs

works for both personal + work stuff `Features: connects to internet

handles complex info

good for casual + pro use Bottom line: Solid AI assistant for daily tasks

Try asking ChatGPT for that. And if you can, be prepared to cough up $200 a month, a price that OpenAI’s CEO says is still too cheap.

Should You Care?

If you’re already happy with your AI assistant of choice, Le Chat probably won’t blow your mind.

But if you’re the type who likes to kick the tires on new tech (and hey, you’re reading this, so you probably are), it’s worth a download

The free tier costs exactly zero dollars, and who knows? Maybe having a French AI assistant will make you seem more sophisticated at your next dinner party.

You can grab Le Chat now on iOS and Android. Whether it’ll end up being your new AI BFF or just another app you forget to uninstall, at least it’s trying something slightly different in the increasingly crowded AI assistant space.

Have you given Le Chat a spin yet? I’m curious to hear your first impressions, especially about that claimed 1,000 words per second speed – does it actually deliver? Drop a comment below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news