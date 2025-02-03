Apple may launch a new iCloud feature later this week

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In the most recent issue of the Power On newsletter, renowned Apple journalist Mark Gurman reports that Apple intends to launch an iCloud-based feature known internally as “Confetti.”

This feature will serve as an iCloud-based service for events and invites, offering a fresh approach to inviting individuals to parties, gatherings, and meetings.

Confetti might just be a part of Apple’s long-awaited overhaul of the Calendar app

Gurman states that Apple has been intending to overhaul its Calendar app for quite some time, and Confetti might indeed be a component of the company’s broader strategy for this revamp.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on how this feature will actually work.

However, Gurman states that the feature may launch as soon as this week. Moreover, Confetti may be tied to iCloud and iOS 18.3, which just had its public rollout last week.

Image: KnowTechie

Concerning the iOS 18.3 update, we mentioned in early January that we discovered code in the iOS 18.3 beta. This code indicated a new “Invites” app from Apple, designed to help users coordinate meetings and events.

The code even hinted at an iCloud integration, and Gurman’s latest report corroborates those findings.

That said, most of the details remain unknown. Apple is expected to make an announcement soon, which should provide more clarity on the matter.

What are your thoughts on this new addition to iCloud? Are you excited about this feature? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news